Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Stake Lessened by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,763 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,202 shares during the period. Burney Co.'s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,424,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,946 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,222,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 8,963 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,305.22, for a total transaction of $11,698,686.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 156,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,897,351.26. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,587.06, for a total value of $1,609,278.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,595,669.16. This represents a 17.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,333 shares of company stock valued at $124,401,190. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $1,346.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 97.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.71. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1,532.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,264.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $686.87 and a twelve month high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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