Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report) by 374.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,277,962 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,008,627 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Monster Beverage worth $53,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.0% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company's stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company's stock.

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Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MNST opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. The firm's 50 day moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.54. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $49.50 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNST

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation develops, markets and sells energy drinks and other beverages. Its portfolio includes Monster Energy, Reign, NOS and Full Throttle, along with products in categories such as sports drinks, juices and alcoholic beverages. The company traces its roots to Hansen's, a beverage business established in the 1930s. It introduced the Monster Energy brand in 2002 and adopted the Monster Beverage name in 2012. Based in Corona, California, Monster sells its products in the United States and internationally.

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