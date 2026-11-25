Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report) by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,705,013 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,308,775 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.50% of Monster Beverage worth $403,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 178,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 105,536 shares in the last quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,048 shares of the company's stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the company's stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 269.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 78,012 shares of the company's stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 56,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 443.5% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 118,179 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 96,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company's stock.

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Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.49 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 24.99%. Monster Beverage's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a "hold" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $52.00 price objective on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $49.50 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation develops, markets and sells energy drinks and other beverages. Its portfolio includes Monster Energy, Reign, NOS and Full Throttle, along with products in categories such as sports drinks, juices and alcoholic beverages. The company traces its roots to Hansen's, a beverage business established in the 1930s. It introduced the Monster Energy brand in 2002 and adopted the Monster Beverage name in 2012. Based in Corona, California, Monster sells its products in the United States and internationally.

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