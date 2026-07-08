Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,110 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 18,229 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.61.

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Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of BA stock opened at $231.76 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.77 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a PE ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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