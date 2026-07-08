Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,925 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.'s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,893,792 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,158,603,000 after purchasing an additional 40,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,523 shares of the construction company's stock worth $869,343,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,966 shares of the construction company's stock worth $781,239,000 after buying an additional 327,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,271 shares of the construction company's stock worth $488,986,000 after buying an additional 75,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 132,234.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669,611 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $409,661,000 after buying an additional 669,105 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EME. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,123.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $871.25.

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EMCOR Group Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of EME stock opened at $769.36 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.25 and a fifty-two week high of $951.96. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $850.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $772.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total transaction of $685,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,550,199.51. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total value of $802,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,591,271. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

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