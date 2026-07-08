Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,758 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 65.5% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, COO Robert Parahus sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,122,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 23,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,510,574.62. The trade was a 24.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total transaction of $12,206,507.06. Following the sale, the chairman owned 321,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,302,264.48. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,457 shares of company stock worth $13,468,657. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $151.37 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $144.02 and its 200 day moving average is $144.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 4.67. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.52 and a 52-week high of $168.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.66%.The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

See Also

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