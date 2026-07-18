Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 10,171 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,890 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 10,171 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.4% of Montag A & Associates Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,402 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $202.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.63 and a 200 day moving average of $195.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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