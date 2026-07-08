Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 4,918 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,316 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,918 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $18,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin City Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the first quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Corus Family Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors now owns 2,401 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $432.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $223.70 and a 12 month high of $479.00. The business's 50-day moving average is $423.77 and its 200 day moving average is $371.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $35.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $449.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $76,640.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 12,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $923,588.64. The trade was a 9.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 5,496 shares of company stock valued at $404,567 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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