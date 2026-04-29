Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $5.29 Million Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST - Free Report) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,058 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 20,819 shares during the quarter. Casella Waste Systems accounts for 1.0% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Casella Waste Systems worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 180.2% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, CAO Kevin Drohan sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $62,511.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $691,055.82. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradford John Helgeson sold 405 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $35,530.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,113.66. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 15,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,208 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $77.75 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $121.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 647.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $469.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $471.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Casella Waste Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

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