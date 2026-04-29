Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $3.40 Million in Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Signet Jewelers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,844 shares of the company's stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

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Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE SIG opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $110.20. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of ($4,468.50) million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Signet Jewelers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Signet Jewelers

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, operating a diversified network of retail stores across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its portfolio includes well-established banners such as Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples and Piercing Pagoda, offering customers a range of shopping environments from suburban malls to high-street locations.

The company's product assortment encompasses engagement rings, wedding bands, fine fashion jewelry and timepieces, complemented by services including jewelry cleaning, repairs, appraisals and extended care plans.

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