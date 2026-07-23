Moody's Corporation $MCO Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,220 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 118,786 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Moody's were worth $20,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moody's during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody's by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,916 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody's by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Moody's by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,303 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Moody's by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,615 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company's stock.

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Key Moody's News

Here are the key news stories impacting Moody's this week:

Positive Sentiment: Moody’s reported Q2 EPS of $4.68, ahead of consensus, and revenue of $2.19 billion, up 15.1% year over year, helped by stronger bond issuance activity and solid demand in analytics. Article Link

Moody’s reported Q2 EPS of $4.68, ahead of consensus, and revenue of $2.19 billion, up 15.1% year over year, helped by stronger bond issuance activity and solid demand in analytics. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its stock repurchase outlook and declared a $1.03 dividend, which supports shareholder returns. Article Link

The company raised its stock repurchase outlook and declared a $1.03 dividend, which supports shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Moody’s updated full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $16.50-$17.00, which is broadly in line with expectations, but not enough to offset concerns about margin pressure. Article Link

Moody’s updated full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $16.50-$17.00, which is broadly in line with expectations, but not enough to offset concerns about margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: The market is reacting to lower 2026 operating margin guidance, suggesting costs may be rising faster than expected and limiting enthusiasm for the earnings beat. Article Link

Moody's Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE MCO opened at $489.38 on Thursday. Moody's Corporation has a 1-year low of $402.28 and a 1-year high of $546.88. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $463.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Moody's had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 31.69%.The firm's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.500-17.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody's Corporation will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Moody's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $512.00 target price on Moody's in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Moody's from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Moody's from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody's from $489.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $551.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $71,679.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,985 shares in the company, valued at $900,534.95. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.39, for a total transaction of $684,194.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,067,397.71. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $1,495,098. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

Further Reading

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