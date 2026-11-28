Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585,639 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 540,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Moody's worth $720,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Moody's in the second quarter worth about $914,721,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Moody's by 294.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 387,715 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $176,073,000 after acquiring an additional 289,380 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody's by 21,256.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $115,803,000 after purchasing an additional 253,806 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moody's by 275.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 319,889 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $144,884,000 after purchasing an additional 234,640 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Moody's by 27,622.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187,129 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $85,014,000 after acquiring an additional 186,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Moody's from $580.00 to $575.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Moody's from $610.00 to $575.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Moody's from $550.00 to $537.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Moody's from $597.00 to $595.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody's from $490.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody's currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $554.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCO

Moody's Price Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $487.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. Moody's Corporation has a 52-week low of $402.28 and a 52-week high of $546.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Moody's had a net margin of 35.26% and a return on equity of 84.76%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody's Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Moody's's payout ratio is 25.11%.

Insider Transactions at Moody's

In other news, CEO Michael West sold 195 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.23, for a total transaction of $103,199.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,572.17. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Phillips sold 95 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.33, for a total transaction of $49,336.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at $934,274.67. This represents a 5.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $6,509,459. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, risk analysis, data and decision-support tools. Its business is organized around Moody's Ratings, which assesses the creditworthiness of companies, governments and financial instruments, and Moody's Analytics, which offers financial data, research, software and risk-management services. Moody's traces its roots to 1900, when John Moody began publishing financial information and analysis for investors. The company serves clients in markets around the world, including financial institutions, businesses, governments and investors.

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