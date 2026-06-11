MoonLake Immunotherapeutics $MLTX Shares Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX - Free Report) by 531.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,962 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 60,562 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 381.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 663,578 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,257,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 3,750,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $62,962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,039,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,448,806.02. The trade was a 78.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 51,873 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $945,644.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,924,893 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,320,799.39. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,900,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,714,663. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLTX. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.85.

View Our Latest Report on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLTX opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.60. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $62.75.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

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