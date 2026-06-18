Moore Capital Management LP Buys 156,070 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 689.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,712 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 156,070 shares during the period. Packaging Corporation of America makes up approximately 0.5% of Moore Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $36,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 7,675 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,217 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 983,216 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $202,769,000 after purchasing an additional 492,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

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Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $229.24 on Thursday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $249.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company's 50 day moving average is $217.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $2,011,463.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 473,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,811,258.80. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.83.

View Our Latest Report on Packaging Corporation of America

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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