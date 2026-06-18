Moore Capital Management LP Makes New $23.17 Million Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,853 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $23,173,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 price objective on TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $211.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $162.17 and a 52-week high of $252.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is 31.87%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,584,840. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,644. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Further Reading

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