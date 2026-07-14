Moran Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,149 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.7% of Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $54,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Commentary from investors and analysts continued to frame NVIDIA as the leader in AI infrastructure, with strong earnings, high margins, and ongoing demand for its chips and full-stack platform. Article Title

Commentary from investors and analysts continued to frame NVIDIA as the leader in AI infrastructure, with strong earnings, high margins, and ongoing demand for its chips and full-stack platform. Positive Sentiment: Several reports said NVIDIA remains the preferred AI-chip exposure for Wall Street, citing continued AI capex, favorable analyst ratings, and the company’s dominant position versus rivals like AMD and custom-chip efforts. Article Title

Several reports said NVIDIA remains the preferred AI-chip exposure for Wall Street, citing continued AI capex, favorable analyst ratings, and the company’s dominant position versus rivals like AMD and custom-chip efforts. Positive Sentiment: Coverage on AI spending suggested demand is still healthy, with TSMC’s strong sales and broader AI buildout trends reinforcing the idea that NVIDIA’s end-market remains resilient. Article Title

Coverage on AI spending suggested demand is still healthy, with TSMC’s strong sales and broader AI buildout trends reinforcing the idea that NVIDIA’s end-market remains resilient. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles argued that NVIDIA’s stock has lagged the broader AI trade or that other names such as Broadcom may outperform in the near term, which adds debate but does not change the core long-term thesis. Article Title

Some articles argued that NVIDIA’s stock has lagged the broader AI trade or that other names such as Broadcom may outperform in the near term, which adds debate but does not change the core long-term thesis. Negative Sentiment: Broader tech weakness and profit-taking hit semiconductor stocks, and one article noted investors were trimming exposure to high-growth names, which pressured NVIDIA in the short term. Article Title

Broader tech weakness and profit-taking hit semiconductor stocks, and one article noted investors were trimming exposure to high-growth names, which pressured NVIDIA in the short term. Negative Sentiment: Several reports raised questions about whether AI spending is becoming more selective or whether competition from custom chips and rivals could eventually limit NVIDIA’s upside, creating a cautionary tone. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Melius Research set a $400.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.4%

NVDA stock opened at $203.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $209.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $162.02 and a 1-year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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