Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $22.10 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,294 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 20,451 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Republic Services were worth $22,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 23.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,626 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $23,336,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 68.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $207.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $258.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.14.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Republic Services's payout ratio is presently 36.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $227.00 price target on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Republic Services from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $246.00 to $242.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

Further Reading

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