Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,633 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,062 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 9,633 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Wabtec were worth $15,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wabtec by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wabtec by 1.6% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 6.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 865 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,051 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAB. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wabtec from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Wabtec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabtec presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wabtec

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $303,612.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,391,541.62. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total value of $285,107.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,047.50. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 65,423 shares of company stock valued at $17,562,278 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wabtec Stock Performance

NYSE WAB opened at $262.38 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $265.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.76. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $184.26 and a 52-week high of $284.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

Further Reading

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