Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Buys 7,311 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,814 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 254,688 shares of the company's stock worth $39,940,000 after acquiring an additional 46,549 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $2,353,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company's stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company's stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 157.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 529,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,168,000 after purchasing an additional 323,278 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $137.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.53 and a 200-day moving average of $151.21. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The company had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. PepsiCo's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

PepsiCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $159.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $134.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $155.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $157.70.

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About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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