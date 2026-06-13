Morgan Stanley Institutional Investment Advisors LLC Has $142.41 Million Stake in National HealthCare Corporation $NHC

Morgan Stanley Institutional Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038,787 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 289,566 shares during the period. National HealthCare comprises about 15.1% of Morgan Stanley Institutional Investment Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Morgan Stanley Institutional Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.70% of National HealthCare worth $142,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,289 shares of the company's stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,302 shares of the company's stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,413 shares of the company's stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,267 shares of the company's stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,930 shares of the company's stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company's stock.

National HealthCare Stock Up 0.9%

NHC stock opened at $197.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.79. National HealthCare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $93.54 and a fifty-two week high of $205.06.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $381.82 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is an increase from National HealthCare's previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. National HealthCare's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lisa Piercey acquired 949 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $184.26 per share, with a total value of $174,862.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,862.74. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NHC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National HealthCare to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of National HealthCare to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National HealthCare to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National HealthCare to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on National HealthCare

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC) is a healthcare services company specializing in long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation. The company operates skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and outpatient therapy clinics. Through its subsidiary, National HealthCare Partners, NHC provides contract rehabilitation services, pharmacy management and clinical consulting to a broad network of senior living and healthcare providers.

Headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, National HealthCare Corporation has built a regional footprint across the southeastern and south-central United States.

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