Morgan Stanley Institutional Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Morgan Stanley Institutional Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,029 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $5,883,000. National Health Investors accounts for about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley Institutional Investment Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Morgan Stanley Institutional Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of National Health Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 28.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 249,937 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,460,000 after buying an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 1,728.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 65,885 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in National Health Investors by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,792 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on National Health Investors from $89.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on National Health Investors from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Health Investors

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn purchased 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 133,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,177,473.44. The trade was a 1.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NHI stock opened at $72.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.94 and a fifty-two week high of $91.38. The stock's 50-day moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.39). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 36.86%.The firm had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. National Health Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.790 EPS. Analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. National Health Investors's dividend payout ratio is 118.71%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

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