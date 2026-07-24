Morgan Stanley $MS Position Boosted by Gibbs Wealth Management

Gibbs Wealth Management grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) by 103.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,088 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Gibbs Wealth Management's holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Morgan Stanley News

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley’s own analysts highlighted supportive themes in other names, including stronger earnings, M&A momentum, and constructive AI/cloud spending trends, which reinforces the firm’s research credibility and may help sentiment around MS’s advisory and markets businesses.

Morgan Stanley’s own analysts highlighted supportive themes in other names, including stronger earnings, M&A momentum, and constructive AI/cloud spending trends, which reinforces the firm’s research credibility and may help sentiment around MS’s advisory and markets businesses. Positive Sentiment: The bank has been cited in recent commentary about a potential M&A boom and a strong first half for Wall Street, which could support expectations for investment banking and deal-related fees at Morgan Stanley (MS) . Morgan Stanley stock in focus as Goldman Sachs predicts an M&A boom

The bank has been cited in recent commentary about a potential M&A boom and a strong first half for Wall Street, which could support expectations for investment banking and deal-related fees at . Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley was also mentioned as part of broader market coverage around strong U.S. banking results and analyst upgrades, but these items were not direct company-specific catalysts for MS .

Morgan Stanley was also mentioned as part of broader market coverage around strong U.S. banking results and analyst upgrades, but these items were not direct company-specific catalysts for . Negative Sentiment: The stock has faced some pressure from investors focusing more on what Morgan Stanley is saying about the market than on MS itself, especially AI spending, which is seen as huge but potentially less immediately profitable for U.S. investors.

The stock has faced some pressure from investors focusing more on what Morgan Stanley is saying about the market than on MS itself, especially AI spending, which is seen as huge but potentially less immediately profitable for U.S. investors. Negative Sentiment: Recent industry-wide risk-off trading and weakness across mega-cap tech and the Nasdaq have also weighed on financial stocks, limiting upside in Morgan Stanley (MS) despite its strong fundamentals.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS opened at $215.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.50 and a 200-day moving average of $189.80. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $136.17 and a 52-week high of $232.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.57. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 15.65%.The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley's dividend payout ratio is 32.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Dbs Bank increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $224.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MS

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

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