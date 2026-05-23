Morgan Stanley $MS Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,708 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.5% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.'s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $19,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 65.2% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Morgan Stanley

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha flagged that Morgan Stanley was upgraded to Buy after its strong first-quarter results, reinforcing the view that recent earnings momentum is still supporting the stock. Article Title

Seeking Alpha flagged that Morgan Stanley was upgraded to after its strong first-quarter results, reinforcing the view that recent earnings momentum is still supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also noted that Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) ahead of the GTA VI release, underscoring continued active equity-research influence and a generally constructive tone from the bank’s analysts. Article Title

Recent coverage also noted that Morgan Stanley raised its price target on ahead of the GTA VI release, underscoring continued active equity-research influence and a generally constructive tone from the bank’s analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley’s own recent stock commentary said MS has delivered a strong one-year rally, with investors still debating valuation versus earnings power rather than reacting to any single new company-specific surprise. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.95.

View Our Latest Report on MS

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 51,668 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.59, for a total value of $9,744,068.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 282,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,209,159.78. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 11,118 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.75, for a total transaction of $2,120,758.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 169,403 shares in the company, valued at $32,313,622.25. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,644,762. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $201.18 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $179.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.01. The company has a market capitalization of $317.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $123.88 and a 1 year high of $203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business's revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley's payout ratio is 36.23%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

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