Morgan Stanley $MS Stake Lowered by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,425 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 66,494 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $125,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,692 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,207 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Northbridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,387 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley is helping lead a wave of renewed AI-dealmaking optimism, with its global technology M&A head saying AI-related transactions are likely to broaden beyond chips into power, data centers, and other infrastructure. This supports the bank’s investment-banking growth narrative. Article Title

Morgan Stanley is helping lead a wave of renewed AI-dealmaking optimism, with its global technology M&A head saying AI-related transactions are likely to broaden beyond chips into power, data centers, and other infrastructure. This supports the bank’s investment-banking growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: OpenAI is reportedly preparing an IPO filing and working with Morgan Stanley as one of its bankers. That would be a high-profile mandate and could add to fees and visibility for MS if the deal moves forward. Article Title

OpenAI is reportedly preparing an IPO filing and working with Morgan Stanley as one of its bankers. That would be a high-profile mandate and could add to fees and visibility for MS if the deal moves forward. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley also raised its price target on NextEra Energy after the Dominion deal, reinforcing that the firm remains active and constructive across equity research coverage. Article Title

Morgan Stanley also raised its price target on NextEra Energy after the Dominion deal, reinforcing that the firm remains active and constructive across equity research coverage. Positive Sentiment: Financial stocks were broadly stronger in late trading, which is providing a supportive sector backdrop for Morgan Stanley. Article Title

Financial stocks were broadly stronger in late trading, which is providing a supportive sector backdrop for Morgan Stanley. Positive Sentiment: A recent CICC Research note reportedly lifted Morgan Stanley’s price target to $200 from $175 while keeping an outperform view, signaling favorable sell-side sentiment. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.95.

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Morgan Stanley Stock Up 4.3%

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $197.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $311.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $123.88 and a fifty-two week high of $198.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business's revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Morgan Stanley's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 14,690 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total transaction of $2,779,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 365,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,224,370.48. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 11,118 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.75, for a total transaction of $2,120,758.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 169,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,313,622.25. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,644,762. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

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