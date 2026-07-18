Morling Financial Advisors LLC Invests $868,000 in STUB $STUB

Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STUB (NYSE:STUB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in STUB in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in STUB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in STUB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STUB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STUB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at STUB

In other news, insider Nayaab Islam sold 54,801 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $714,057.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,454,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at $110,165,574.92. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Mark Streams sold 232,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $2,102,405.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,114,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,070,569.04. This trade represents a 17.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 413,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,046. 30.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded STUB to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STUB from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of STUB from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of STUB from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of STUB in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STUB has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STUB

STUB Price Performance

Shares of STUB stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $10.60. STUB has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of -15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

STUB (NYSE:STUB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $446.05 million during the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STUB will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STUB Company Profile

Stubhub Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides an online marketplace to buy and sell tickets for sports, concerts, theater, festivals and other live events. Stubhub Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

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