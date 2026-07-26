Morningstar Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Investment Research Partners LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $51.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut LyondellBasell Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $60.30 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.53 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.68%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. LyondellBasell Industries's payout ratio is currently -110.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

See Also

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