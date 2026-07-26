Morningstar Investment Management LLC Buys 10,815 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 115.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,175 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company's stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,159 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,430,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,387 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

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Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $150.58 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.04 and a 1-year high of $193.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Jack Henry & Associates's payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $161.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory R. Adelson bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.42 per share, with a total value of $266,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,623.12. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mimi Carsley bought 375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $805,658.84. This trade represents a 6.66% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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