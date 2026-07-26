Morningstar Investment Management LLC Buys 1,744 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 343.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,252 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,180,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,979,610,000 after purchasing an additional 45,715 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,719.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,047,173 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,855,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,576 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,691,394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,533,013,000 after purchasing an additional 117,596 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,689 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,300,345,000 after buying an additional 295,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,248,436,000 after buying an additional 44,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 205,959 shares in the company, valued at $340,769,463.45. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 486 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,680.00, for a total value of $816,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,384,000. The trade was a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 69,370 shares of company stock worth $112,702,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,657.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,333.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,461.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,301.85. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $704.02 and a 1-year high of $1,714.09. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Monolithic Power Systems's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is presently 57.68%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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