Morningstar Investment Management LLC Buys 53,507 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM - Free Report) by 152.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,669 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 53,507 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,628 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 27,676 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,357 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,479 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,982 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company's stock.

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Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of APAM stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.68. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $303.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.01 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 72.99%. The business's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. Artisan Partners Asset Management's payout ratio is currently 77.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore set a $36.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APAM

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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