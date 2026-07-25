Morningstar Investment Management LLC Buys 6,798 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,539 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after buying an additional 2,829,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,618,926 shares of the company's stock worth $14,563,008,000 after acquiring an additional 984,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company's stock worth $8,962,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,664,783,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,612,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,243,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.74.

Read Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $147.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm's fifty day moving average is $147.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here