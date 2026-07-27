Morningstar Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Morningstar Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,894 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 17,619 shares during the period. ExxonMobil comprises approximately 0.7% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $156.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $650.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.53 and a 12 month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank raised ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

More ExxonMobil News

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ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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