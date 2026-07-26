Morningstar Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,689 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 12,362 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,516,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,402,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,184,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,601 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,717,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,147 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,608,265 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,013,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,153,622 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,588,062,000 after buying an additional 1,938,788 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 199,143 shares of company stock valued at $56,959,010 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $308.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $279.58 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $334.03. The stock's 50-day moving average is $301.06 and its 200 day moving average is $247.37. The company has a market cap of $254.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The firm's revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 86.45%.

Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target to $350 and kept a buy rating, while JPMorgan, TD Cowen, and KeyCorp also reiterated bullish views and lifted targets, suggesting analysts see further upside after the earnings beat. Article

Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target to $350 and kept a buy rating, while JPMorgan, TD Cowen, and KeyCorp also reiterated bullish views and lifted targets, suggesting analysts see further upside after the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments reported Q2 earnings of $2.14 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 22.8% year over year and management issuing stronger forward guidance tied to industrial, data center, and automotive demand.

Texas Instruments reported Q2 earnings of $2.14 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 22.8% year over year and management issuing stronger forward guidance tied to industrial, data center, and automotive demand. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighted improving inventory levels, broad demand recovery, and strong free cash flow, all of which support the long-term investment case for TXN.

Commentary highlighted improving inventory levels, broad demand recovery, and strong free cash flow, all of which support the long-term investment case for TXN. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed TXN as a strong growth, wide-moat, or undervalued stock, reinforcing a constructive but largely unchanged fundamental outlook.

Several articles framed TXN as a strong growth, wide-moat, or undervalued stock, reinforcing a constructive but largely unchanged fundamental outlook. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor group has pulled back as investors rotate out of AI chip winners, unwind leveraged trades, and take profits after a powerful run, pressuring TXN along with the rest of the sector.

The broader semiconductor group has pulled back as investors rotate out of AI chip winners, unwind leveraged trades, and take profits after a powerful run, pressuring TXN along with the rest of the sector. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat and raised outlook, the stock sold off after the report, suggesting expectations were already very high and leaving little room for short-term disappointment.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Texas Instruments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here