Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $10.65 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,576 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.7% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $263.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.6%

JNJ stock opened at $263.43 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $164.23 and a twelve month high of $269.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $634.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.24. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $242.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 21.48%.The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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