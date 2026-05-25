Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $18.64 Million Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Morningstar Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,151 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 46,607 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $18,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $329.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $590.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $371.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 42,744 shares of company stock worth $14,356,010 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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