Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Morningstar Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 104,607 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. HSBC raised their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $59.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $62.89. The business's 50 day moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average is $55.92.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.Bristol Myers Squibb's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.79%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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