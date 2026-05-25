Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $6.13 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Morningstar Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,817 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 18,590 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Wall Street Zen cut Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $580.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $579.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $438.10 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $458.62 and its 200 day moving average is $510.37. The firm has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $417.74 and a one year high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total value of $236,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $113,156.94. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total value of $178,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,334. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,807 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Featured Stories

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