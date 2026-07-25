Morningstar Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC - Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,245 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,217 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SEI Investments this week:

Positive Sentiment: SEI posted Q2 earnings of $1.66 per share, beating estimates, while revenue rose to $641.6 million and sales/AUM metrics topped expectations, reinforcing the view that business momentum remains solid. Article Title

SEI posted Q2 earnings of $1.66 per share, beating estimates, while revenue rose to $641.6 million and sales/AUM metrics topped expectations, reinforcing the view that business momentum remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Management’s Q2 call highlighted record growth and expanding margins, which suggests operating leverage is improving and may support earnings growth ahead. Article Title

Management’s Q2 call highlighted record growth and expanding margins, which suggests operating leverage is improving and may support earnings growth ahead. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after earnings: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $125 with an overweight rating, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $119 with an outperform rating, both signaling higher expectations for the stock. Article Title

Analysts turned more constructive after earnings: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $125 with an overweight rating, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $119 with an outperform rating, both signaling higher expectations for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Consensus earnings estimates have been revised higher, which often supports shares when investors see improving forward fundamentals. Article Title

Consensus earnings estimates have been revised higher, which often supports shares when investors see improving forward fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Recent short-interest data showed no meaningful short position reported, so there is no clear bearish squeeze or short-selling signal driving the move. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SEI Investments from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on SEIC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 7,332 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $640,743.48. Following the sale, the chairman owned 6,818,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,864,432.89. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 4,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $364,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 921 shares in the company, valued at $83,958.36. This represents a 81.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,332 shares of company stock worth $6,278,583. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

SEI Investments Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $99.22 on Friday. SEI Investments Company has a one year low of $75.08 and a one year high of $102.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 28.85%.The company had revenue of $641.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. SEI Investments's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 118.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. SEI Investments's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

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