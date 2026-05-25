Morningstar Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Morningstar Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,911 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 22,646 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $262.00 to $258.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.83.

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Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $227.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $186.76 and a one year high of $248.18. The company's 50 day moving average price is $223.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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