Morningstar Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,923 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TriNet Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,009 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 3,995.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,926 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 135,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 76,575 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,204,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded TriNet Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on TriNet Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on TriNet Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $55.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNET

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 933 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $40,548.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,285.88. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of TNET opened at $61.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company's fifty day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.76. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.64. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 219.54%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. Analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. TriNet Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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