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Morningstar Investment Management LLC Purchases 28,883 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
General Mills logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Morningstar Investment Management boosted its General Mills stake by 51.5% in Q1, buying 28,883 additional shares and bringing its total to 84,981 shares worth about $3.16 million.
  • General Mills recently beat quarterly expectations, reporting $0.95 EPS versus $0.80 expected and revenue of $4.61 billion, while also guiding FY2027 EPS to 3.00-3.20.
  • The stock continues to draw mixed views from analysts: the consensus rating is "Reduce" with an average price target of $39.16, even as the shares traded up 1.7% to $36.16 and yield about 6.7% on the quarterly dividend.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,981 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in General Mills were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LBP AM SA acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,824.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,628,000 after purchasing an additional 848,712 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 550.2% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 66,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in General Mills by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,246,997 shares of the company's stock worth $57,985,000 after purchasing an additional 144,631 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of General Mills from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $39.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GIS

General Mills Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $36.16 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $51.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of -200.86 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. General Mills had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. General Mills's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. General Mills's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,355.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $342,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 86,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,288.54. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $275,827.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,763.50. This trade represents a 11.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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