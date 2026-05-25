Morningstar Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,554 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 5,174 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.93, for a total value of $1,914,017.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,868,437.22. This trade represents a 40.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,020,353.40. The trade was a 14.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,721. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $313.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.26. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.71 and a 1-year high of $621.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.08. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 13.26%.The business had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 price target on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $420.00 to $335.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $420.00 price target on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $468.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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