Morningstar Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Morningstar Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,546 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,362 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in CME Group were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts: Sign Up

CME Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $255.31 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.31 and a 52-week high of $329.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $254.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.22. The firm has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.25.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. CME Group had a net margin of 63.30% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. CME Group's payout ratio is 44.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 325 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.57 per share, with a total value of $74,935.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 260,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,050,111.94. The trade was a 0.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total value of $10,447,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,606,111.30. The trade was a 38.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about CME Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $310.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CME Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on CME Group from $323.00 to $273.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $291.81.

Get Our Latest Report on CME

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CME Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CME Group wasn't on the list.

While CME Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here