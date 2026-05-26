Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 12,389 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,019 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 12,389 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 135.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank set a $575.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $412.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $319.94 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.36 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The business's 50-day moving average price is $401.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.65 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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