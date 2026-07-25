Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 52,021 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Morningstar Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,941 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 52,021 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $17,102,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,682 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9,435.8% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $10,374,670,000 after purchasing an additional 75,964,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,913,598 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $7,705,440,000 after purchasing an additional 888,526 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,638,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387,536 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,318,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,087,372,000 after buying an additional 748,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $152.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $187.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $178.52. The company's 50-day moving average price is $152.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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