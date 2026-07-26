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Morningstar Investment Management LLC Takes $2.84 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Cheniere Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Morningstar Investment Management opened a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter, buying 10,003 shares valued at about $2.84 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains high, with 87.26% of Cheniere Energy's stock held by institutional investors after several other funds also reported new stakes.
  • Analysts remain broadly upbeat on the LNG exporter, with a Buy consensus rating and an average price target of $298.88; JPMorgan and TD Cowen both recently raised their targets.
  • Five stocks we like better than Cheniere Energy.

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,003 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $269.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $244.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.07. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.20 and a twelve month high of $300.89.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $298.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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