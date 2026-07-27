Morningstar Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Morningstar Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 88.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,425 shares of the company's stock after selling 155,231 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Kenvue were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,273 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $19.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $22.87.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.61%.The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Kenvue from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Kenvue from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVUE

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $679,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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