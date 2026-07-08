Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,810 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,748 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $196.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $209.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.94. The company has a market cap of $4.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $158.39 and a 12-month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp set a $310.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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