Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,935 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,465 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in eBay were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $2,044,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 352,653 shares in the company, valued at $34,337,822.61. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $5,852,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,419,557.68. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,063 shares of company stock worth $15,356,989. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. Arete Research decreased their price objective on eBay from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on eBay from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on eBay from $90.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on eBay from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $106.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.84 and a 12 month high of $119.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $105.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Trending Headlines about eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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