Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,639 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,883 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 0.7% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $17,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Intuit by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit continues to highlight solid underlying business trends, including roughly 10%+ revenue growth and management commentary from recent conference appearances that can help reassure investors about the company’s long-term fundamentals.

Intuit continues to highlight solid underlying business trends, including roughly 10%+ revenue growth and management commentary from recent conference appearances that can help reassure investors about the company’s long-term fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage still frames Intuit as a growth stock, and some analysts/investors point to share repurchases, dividend increases, and strength in key segments like tax and payments as signs of ongoing cash generation and confidence in the business.

Recent coverage still frames Intuit as a growth stock, and some analysts/investors point to share repurchases, dividend increases, and strength in key segments like tax and payments as signs of ongoing cash generation and confidence in the business. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple conference transcript posts from the Mizuho Technology Conference and Nasdaq & Jefferies investor conference likely kept Intuit in focus, but these appear to be informational rather than new catalysts.

Multiple conference transcript posts from the Mizuho Technology Conference and Nasdaq & Jefferies investor conference likely kept Intuit in focus, but these appear to be informational rather than new catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch-style relative-performance and benchmarking pieces suggest INTU has been lagging peers, but these articles mainly reflect comparison-based weakness rather than a company-specific shock.

MarketWatch-style relative-performance and benchmarking pieces suggest INTU has been lagging peers, but these articles mainly reflect comparison-based weakness rather than a company-specific shock. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, so it does not appear to be a major driver of the stock move.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, so it does not appear to be a major driver of the stock move. Negative Sentiment: The biggest pressure point is a wave of securities-fraud and investor-investigation headlines tied to alleged pricing issues around TurboTax and the post-earnings selloff, which can weigh on sentiment and raise litigation overhang concerns. Article Title

The biggest pressure point is a wave of securities-fraud and investor-investigation headlines tied to alleged pricing issues around TurboTax and the post-earnings selloff, which can weigh on sentiment and raise litigation overhang concerns. Negative Sentiment: Additional law-firm investigations from Pomerantz, KSF, and BFA reinforce the same legal-risk narrative, which can keep INTU under pressure even if fundamentals remain intact. Article Title

Additional law-firm investigations from Pomerantz, KSF, and BFA reinforce the same legal-risk narrative, which can keep INTU under pressure even if fundamentals remain intact. Negative Sentiment: Articles noting Intuit as one of the worst performers in the Nasdaq 100 this year may be fueling momentum selling and “bad news is bad news” trading behavior.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $519.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank set a $575.00 price objective on Intuit in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $514.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Stock Down 3.8%

Intuit stock opened at $293.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.18 and a twelve month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.Intuit's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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