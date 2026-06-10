Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,447 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 29,446 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 0.9% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $22,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $327.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $409.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.75 and a 12 month high of $349.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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